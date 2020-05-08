MAMAMOO's label RBW draws attention from industry after purchasing $14 million building

MAMAMOO's label RBW is drawing attention from the music industry after purchasing a $14 million building.



On May 8, reports revealed RBW purchased an 11-story building with 2 basement floors in Jayang-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul for 17 billion Won ($13,929,295.10 USD). The label is said to be remodeling the building to use as its future headquarters.



Jeon Gye Woong, the team leader of the Eight Building Real Estate Brokerage Corporation, stated, "It's a place where there's investment potential, such as changes in commercial districts and rising land prices due to the favorable development of the site of the former Dongu District Court. As the annual yield is 4.5% generated, it's believed there will be plans to operate not only through rent but also for headquarters."



RBW is home to MAMAMOO, ONEUS, ONEWE, and Vromance, and they've also opened subsidiaries in Japan and Vietnam.