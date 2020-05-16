Take a listen to Minzy's 'Lovely' audio teaser

Minzy dropped an audio teaser her 'Lovely' comeback.



The former 2NE1 member has been teasing some soft, flowery aesthetics. She's not released her audio teaser, and it sounds just as soft and flowery as her teaser images were. Her second solo single 'Lovely' is set to drop on May 24 KST, and it marks her first comeback after leaving the label Music Works last month.



Take a listen below.