D-Crunch has dropped their group teaser image for comeback.

The boys have been releasing individual teaser images for their upcoming single "Pierrot", and now they've released their group teaser images. Just like the individual teaser images, there's a black and white version as well as a red version. They went for a chic look in their black and white version, and a strong, intense feel in their red version.

"Pierrot" will be released on the 22nd at noon KST.