MONSTA X has dropped a fun video for their fans.

"MONSTA TRUCK" is a song from 'Find You', their release from last year. As their comeback has been delayed to the 26th, MONSTA X has instead released a fun 'home party' video of their "MONSTA TRUCK" performance. In the first half of the song, the members are suited up and look sleek. In the second half, they turn into a pajama party and get to their normal, goofy self.

Check it out above.