News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Singer Wonho signs with American management company Maverick

On May 7, singer and former MONSTA X member Wonho's label Highline Entertainment confirmed with media outlets, "Wonho has recently signed a contract with American music management agency Maverick." 

According to the label, Wonho will be working with various American producers to promote as a global artist, not only as a singer but also as a composer, producer, and lyricist.

Meanwhile, Maverick was first established by musician Madonna in 1992, before establishing a partnership with Live Nation in 2014. 

quark123951,904 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Wonho is making moves. I'm so happy for him.

strawberrymilkeu2 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

Periodtt Wonho

