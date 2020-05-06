Singer Wonho signs with American management company Maverick

On May 7, singer and former MONSTA X member Wonho's label Highline Entertainment confirmed with media outlets, "Wonho has recently signed a contract with American music management agency Maverick."

According to the label, Wonho will be working with various American producers to promote as a global artist, not only as a singer but also as a composer, producer, and lyricist.

Meanwhile, Maverick was first established by musician Madonna in 1992, before establishing a partnership with Live Nation in 2014.