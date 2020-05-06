Yuqi & Minnie touch MC Eunhyuk by proving they're real E.L.Fs + (G)I-DLE try to make up their own 'random play dance' rules on 'Weekly Idol'

(G)I-DLE appeared as guests on the May 6 broadcast of MBC every1's 'Weekly Idol', where they took on the show's infamous 'random play dance' for the first time ever!

First on this episode, MC Kwanghee remarked, "I heard that in your 'Weekly Idol' self-written profile, you wrote your wish as 'To take a photo with Eunhyuk sunbaenim as E.L.F'."

Among the (G)I-DLE members, it was Yuqi and Minnie who confessed that they are longtime fans of Super Junior, whose official fanclub name is E.L.F. Fellow 'Weekly Idol' MC Eunhyuk then explained, "I know that they are our fans. They came to see our concert once. I was thankful they came and cheered for us." Yuqi and Minnie then went on to demonstrate just how much they knew their Super Junior songs with a simple quiz, which you can watch above!

Later, (G)I-DLE took on 'Weekly Idol's 'random play dance' mission and quickly realized, that the challenge was harder than they thought! After failing their second try, (G)I-DLE complained, "We are going to try it without Miyeon-unnie", and Shuhua also tried to volunteer herself out of the game! When the MCs quickly denied those requests, the girls tried to ask the staff to omit their song "Uh-Oh" from the playlist!

Ultimately, MC Kwanghee fumed at the girls who kept trying to add on more of their own rules, "Then you might as well just dance regularly to your songs!", causing laughter! Check out clips from (G)I-DLE's chaotic 'random play dance', below!

