Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Choi Jonghun submits letter of settlement to court in ongoing group sexual assault appeal trial

AKP STAFF

On May 7, it's been reported that former singer Choi Jonghun submitted a letter of settlement with female victim 'A' ahead of his upcoming appeal trial hearing.

Originally on this day (May 7), a hearing for Choi Jonghun's ongoing appeal trial for charges of group sexual assault involving Choi Jonghun, Jung Joon Young, and three others was scheduled to take place at court. But just ahead of the hearing date back on May 6, Choi Jonghun's legal representative requested to postpone the hearing and also submitted a letter of settlement with victim 'A'. The contents of the letter are currently unknown, but insiders suggest that the letter may influence the court's decision in the appeal trial. 

Previously during the case's initial trial, Choi Jonghun was sentenced to 5 months in prison for his involvement in the crime. Jung Joon Young was sentenced to a prison sentence of 6 years, another defendant Kwon was sentenced to 4 years, etc. 

Ronaldo_Caparuch 35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago

I am your biggest fan previously and i still do..... whatever happen had become a biggest lesson to everyone...i believe this will be a good lesson for you to think about everything before you act

Share
