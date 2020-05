SF9's Rowoon and actress Won Jin Ah have confirmed their roles on 'Sunbae, Don't Put on That Lipstick'.



'Sunbae, Don't Put on that Lipstick' is based on the 2017 webtoon of the same name about a senior or "sunbae" and a junior "hoobae," who has it all.





The drama will air in the first half of 2021.