Red Velvet's Yeri shows off her toned abs in newest update

Red Velvet's Yeri showed off her healthy and toned abs in a recent update.

The popular idol star showed off her pilates workout on Instagram stories. With the given health trends these days, many female idols are turning to pilates to build strong abs. Yeri is the picture of health in workout clothes, leading to netizens praising her healthy beauty stating:





"Your physique is amazing."

"She really exercises hard."

"Her abs look really toned."



