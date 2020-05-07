22

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Red Velvet's Yeri shows off her toned abs in newest update

Red Velvet's Yeri showed off her healthy and toned abs in a recent update.

The popular idol star showed off her pilates workout on Instagram stories. With the given health trends these days, many female idols are turning to pilates to build strong abs. Yeri is the picture of health in workout clothes, leading to netizens praising her healthy beauty stating: 


"Your physique is amazing."

"She really exercises hard."

"Her abs look really toned." 

Check out the rest of Yeri's updates below!

41 minutes ago

I really really admire how Yeri is so confident in herself. I have a body type like hers, heavy up there compared to the hips, we're both inverted triangles and it took me years to understand that it's not an ugly figure (I am from Mexico so curvy/hourglass figure is a MUST) so it's really refreshing to see someone with my body type being so confident and optimistic like her :,)

I really like Yerim :)

10 minutes ago

she looks better here than on sm stylist outfits. She has a nice body, but they don´t know how to highlight her assets

