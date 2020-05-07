7

2

Rumors
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

Jun Hyun Moo and announcer Lee Hye Sung wrapped up in marriage rumors 6 months after announcing their relationship

AKP STAFF

Entertainer Jun Hyun Moo and announcer Lee Hye Sung have been wrapped up in dating rumors. 

The two revealed their relationship to the public 6 months ago. On April 7th, KBS announced that Lee Hye Sung will be stepping down from her radio show 'Heart Fluttering Night with Lee Hye Sung'. Her last live broadcast is to take place on May 7. On the same day the announcement was made, Both Jun Hyun Moo and Lee Hye Sung were seeing volunteering together at a community center. Since this news, headlines have been speculating that the two are planning to get married soon. Netizens wrote that they're happy that Jun Hyun Moo is finally getting married.


What do you think? 

  1. Jun Hyun Moo
2 3,334 Share 78% Upvoted

2

quark123951,974 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

What does them volunteering together have to do with getting married?

Share

1

nisasakir6 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

Pointless articles.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Han
Stray Kids' Han releases MV for 'Close'
7 hours ago   2   2,310

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND