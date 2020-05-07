Rapper and congressman's son NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon) faces 1 year 6 months in prison for DUI & attempt to conceal he was driving

Rapper and congressman's son NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon) is facing 1 year and 6 months in prison for a DUI and an attempt to conceal his crimes.



On May 7, NO:EL attended his second trial at the Seoul Western District Court for committing a 'Dangerous Driving Accident,' violating the 'Road Traffic Act' by drunk driving, and violating the 'Special Act on the Prevention of Insurance Fraud.' Prosecutors asked, "Despite the fact that he came to an agreement with the victim, please sentence NO:EL to one and a half years in prison by considering his high blood alcohol content and other factors."



NO:EL admitted to his crimes, but he requested negotiation on his insurance fraud charges. Video of the accident was also released.



As previously reported, the rapper hit a motorcycle while driving his car under the influence. He attempted to cover up his crime by bribing the motorcycle driver with 10,000,000 KRW (~10,000 USD). NO:EL then lied to police officers who arrived at the scene of the accident, stating that another person had been driving. An anonymous person showed up to take the blame, but the rapper later denied he attempted to switch identities. NO:EL's father, Congressman Jang Jae Won of the Liberty Korea Party, also made a public apology on behalf of his son.