JTBC's 'Begin Again' to return with season 4 in Korea, starring Lee So Ra, Crush, AKMU's Suhyun, Henry, & more

JTBC's live music and busking reality 'Begin Again' will be returning this summer with season 4, a special season in Korea!

In previous seasons, the musicians of 'Begin Again' traveled to foreign countries and shed their statuses as well-known singers and celebrities in Korea, putting on simple busking performances in front of ordinary crowds and passersby.

But for season 4, 'Begin Again' plans on bringing viewers at home healing and comfort through music by holding "social distancing busking" performances across various cities in Korea.

The cast of 'Begin Again' season 4 will be led by veteran solo singer Lee So Ra. She'll be joined by season 2 members Henry, AKMU's Suhyun, Harim, and guitarist Jukjae, as well as Crush making his first ever 'Begin Again' appearance, Jung Seung Hwan, and band One More Chance's Jung Ji Chan.

Particularly, viewers can look forward to the cast of 'Begin Again' season 4 paying much-needed visits to groups and organizations most-affected by the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, such as healthcare workers and social workers. Look out for JTBC's 'Begin Again' season 4, coming this June.

