Netizens coo over A Pink Eunji's adorable childhood photos

Eunji's childhood photos show that she is a natural beauty, both inside and out.

On May 27th, the popular actress and idol shared her childhood photo with a caption reading: "3 seconds before blowing out the candles.jpg."

Eunji is seen giving a cheerful peace sign to the camera while celebrating her birthday. She has been busily promoting both A Pink and furthering her acting career, much to the delight of fans who said:





"You look exactly the same."

"So cute."

"She was so pretty when she was younger."