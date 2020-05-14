0

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

BTOB's Eunkwang opens the door in new teaser image for 'Dear My Dear'

BTOB's Eunkwang has revealed a new teaser image for "Dear My Dear".

The heavenly teaser image below features a door on top of clouds. Eunkwang is gearing up for a solo comeback after his military discharge, and "Dear My Dear" is the BTOB member's official pre-release track.

Eunkwang's "Dear My Dear" drops on May 21 KST. Stay tuned for updates. 

