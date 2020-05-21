NU'EST win #1 + Performances from May 21st 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, Lovelyz' Ryu Soo Jung debuted with "Tiger Eyes", SECRET NUMBER made their debut with "Who Dis?", RedSquare debuted with "ColorFull", Ken debuted with "Just for a Moment", and Jo Yeon Ho debuted with "To You Who Forget Me". TXT came back with "Can't You See Me?", OnlyOneOf returned with "Angel", Yubin made a comeback with "Yaya", D-Crunch returned with "Pierrot", and 2Z made a comeback with "Doctor".



As for the winners, NU'EST and BVNDIT were the nominees, but it was NU'EST who took the win with "I'm in Trouble". Congratulations to NU'EST!



Performances also included Reddy, Kim Sun Jae, NU'EST, BVNDIT, woo!ah!, Natty, GWSN, H&D, and CRAVITY.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: Ryu Soo Jung







==

DEBUT: SECRET NUMBER







==

DEBUT: RedSquare







==

DEBUT: Ken







==

DEBUT: Jo Yeon Ho







==

COMEBACK: TXT







==

COMEBACK: OnlyOneOf







==

COMEBACK: Yubin







==

COMEBACK: D-Crunch







==

COMEBACK: 2Z







===

Reddy







==

Kim Sun Jae







==

NU'EST







==

BVNDIT







==

woo!ah!







==

Natty







==

GWSN







==

H&D







==

CRAVITY







===