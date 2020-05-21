Super Junior's Shindong reassures fans about health after weight loss

Super Junior's Shindong reassured fans about his health after his dramatic weight loss.



It seems Shindong's fans have been expressing worry about the Super Junior member's health after he dropped 37kg (81lbs 10oz). On May 21, he wrote on social media, "After my diet, a lot of people around me have been worrying. My health examination came out with good results though. Whenever I underwent a health examination, I was anxious, but my heart is so comfortable now. After I saw it, I thought the healthy numbers were switched around."



He continued, "My health examination says I got healthier after my diet. Don't worry anymore. I'm so comfortable. Healthy diet is Juvis diet," referring to the diet brand he promotes.



Shindong is currently featuring in the tvN variety show 'Great Escape 3'.