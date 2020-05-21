Actress Lee Sun Bin responds to Wellmade Star ENT's claims she violated their contract

Actress Lee Sun Bin responded to Wellmade Star ENT's claims she violated their contract.



On May 21, the label released an official statement stating Lee Sun Bin had violated their exclusive contract by negotiating appearances without Wellmade's approval. Wellmade also claimed the actress damaged the reputation of the company.



Lee Sun Bin's legal representative has now responded, stating, "On August 31, 2018, Lee Sun Bin sent a certificate of contents to her agency because the label lacked transparency regarding expenses. She requested billing information as well as evidence to back it up, but the agency essentially rejected the request."



The legal reps further stated it was Wellmade's responsibility to maximize Lee Sun Bin's talent and skill as well as provide opportunities that were explained ahead of her schedule. They also stated the agency didn't respond to the actress' request of contents within 2 weeks as their contract stated, concluding, "Furthermore, the agency CEO sued Lee Sun Bin and claimed she had forged counterfeit papers. The CEO claimed they had never signed an exclusive contract with her. The release of this new statement proves the inconsistency of his behavior. Lee Sun Bin was found not guilty in the fraud lawsuit."



