Netizens respond to a community post asking if they would date handsome men approaching 30 like EXO's Suho or BTS's Jin

Netizens have agreed that these idols approaching the age of 30 are total dating material.

A recently popular community post asked netizens if they would date handsome idols who are approaching 30, with BTS's Jin and EXO's Suho named as the prime examples. As expected, the answers were almost a unanimous yes across the board as netizens. Although many idols are in their teens and twenties, it seems like these older idols have a solid base of fans as well.

Netizens are saying:

"A handsome 30-year-old is better than an ugly 20-year-old by 100x."

"I'm not even lying. I could get married to a handsome 30-year-old idol tomorrow."

"If it's Suho, there's no doubt about anything."



"Please... I want to marry Jin."

"Date me Suho. Please."

"Let's all stand in line."



"This is something for us normal people to even contemplate."







What do you think?