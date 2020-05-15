Netizens react to G-Dragon's art-filled penthouse apartment

Netizens are reacting to pictures of G Dragon's art-filled interior design.

On May 15th, the global star shared pictures of his penthouse on Instagram. Works from artists such as Naoki Tomita, David Hockney, Jean Royere, George Condo, Charlotte Perriand, and more were seen present in the pictures. G-Dragon recently made a splash after he moved into a luxurious 9 Billion KRW ($7.4 million) penthouse in Hannam.

Although some netizens are expressing their awe of the interior, other netizens aren't so sure, saying:







"Is it just me or does it just feel unnecessarily loud in here?"

"This reminds me of a Korean shaman's interior."

"I'm sure they're all expensive but it just seems... complicated."

"Is this a shaman's house?"

"All show, no substance."

What do you think?