Netizens are split after Berry Good's Johyun shares news on South Korea-North Korea relations

Netizens are split after Berry Good's Johyun shared news on South Korea-North Korea border relations.



In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Johyun shared a news article on the recent shooting by North Korean guards to a South Korean guard post on May 3. The Korean army confirmed two shots were fired, but no one was hurt.



The Berry Good member was then hit by malicious comments alleging she was criticizing the current government and that she had a political intention when she shared the post. Following the controversy, Johyun made a short post clarifying her intentions, stating, "I'm worried." Then on May 4, she expressed her feelings on the matter, posting, "My heart is hurting."



Some netizens are now defending the idol star, leaving comments like, "She made the post because she was worried about the North Korean shooting. The people who are connecting political implications and criticizing her need to think about whether it's them or Johyun who's suffering from political intentions," "As a citizen, she should be allowed to express something like that at least," and more.



In related news, Johyun was previously embroiled in a social media controversy after making a comment on the coronavirus pandemic.



