NCT Dream to release a photobook + live album of their 1st solo concert 'The Dream Show'

Fans can now look back on NCT Dream's 1st solo concert 'The Dream Show' with a brand new photobook and live album package!

Pre-orders for NCT Dream's 'The Dream Show' photobook and live album open on May 20, before the package's physical release on June 9. NCT Dream's 1st solo concert 'The Dream Show' took place from November 15-17 at Seoul's Jangchoong Gymnasium, where the group performed their hit songs including "Chewing Gum", "My First and Last", "GO", "We Go Up", "BOOM", and more.

The boys' upcoming live album, containing a total of 22 tracks, will also be available via various music sites on June 9 at 12 PM KST.