12

5

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

NCT Dream land at #1 on Billboard's 'Emerging Artists' chart after 'Reload' comeback

AKP STAFF

NCT Dream have landed at the #1 spot on Billboard's 'Emerging Artists' chart for the week of May 9, 2020!

After making a comeback earlier this week with the release of their new mini album 'Reload' and title track "Ridin'", NCT Dream have jumped up 8 places on the 'Emerging Artists' chart from last week, garnering attention globally. Billboard's 'Emerging Artists' chart takes into consideration various factors including rankings on other charts such as 'Hot 100', 'Billboard 200', 'Artist 100', and 'Social 50', as well as album and single sales, streaming, radio plays, etc. 

Congratulations, NCT Dream!

  1. NCT Dream
1 1,016 Share 71% Upvoted

0

najaem27130 pt 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

GREAT, NCT DREAM IS GROW UP SO WELL 💚💚👏👏👏

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND