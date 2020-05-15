Model Han Hyun Min talks about prejudice and discrimination he experienced, visits elementary school homeroom teacher who helped him

Model Han Hyun Min talked about the discrimination he experienced when he was younger.

On the May 15th broadcast of 'Love on the Air', Han Hyun Min was seen looking for his elementary school homeroom teacher. While searching, he talked about the prejudices he faced, saying: "My friend stole something from a supermarket, but the owner accused me of stealing. My mom would get upset due to misunderstandings like these. I was born in Haebangchon. I was doing well until kindergarten, but when I was going to elementary school, I heard that we'd be moving. I started attending Bokwang Elementary School. I really didn't want to leave my close friends behind. Your standing in kindergarten transfers over to the elementary school, so I had a hard time transitioning for the first one to two years. I had no friends and I found it hard to adjust. We were deciding partners and the girl who was assigned to me started crying. I became violent and started fighting. I had such a hard time I even got help for depression. My mom was really sad."



He continued, saying: "When I became a third grader, I met Lee Young Hwee teacher. I was really grateful because she treated me the same as the other students, without prejudice. I felt it clearly." Check out the clips from the show below!















