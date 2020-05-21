Kwon Hyun Bin & Lee Soo Min in talks to join Lee Jin Hyuk as leads of JTBC sitcom 'Don't Let Go of Your Head'

According to media outlet reports on May 21, rising stars Kwon Hyun Bin and Lee Soo Min are also in talks to star in JTBC's upcoming new sitcom-drama, 'Don't Let Go of Your Head'!

Previously, it was reported that UP10TION member/solo artist Lee Jin Hyuk was in talks to play the male lead of 'Don't Let Go of Your Head', a sitcom-drama based off of a popular comedy webtoon.



'Don't Let Go of Your Head' revolves around stories of ordinary families and some of the most hilarious situations that families sometimes experience in their daily lives. Lee Soo Min is in talks to play the role of Lee Jin Hyuk's younger sister, a third year student in high school. She's known for having a monstrous appetite, putting various buffets out of business. Opposite Lee Soo Min, Kwon Hyun Bin is in talks to star as the leader of a unique idol group, whose members only speak in satoori (Korean dialect).

[UPDATE] Production company Studio LuluLala has confirmed that Lee Jin Hyuk, Lee Soo Min, Kwon Hyun Bin, Jung Sang Hoon, Lee Hyun Yi, and more have been cast in 'Don't Let Go of Your Head', expected to air jointly via JTBC and seezn.