NCT 127's Mark, Jungwoo, & Haechan smile together on the cover of '@star1'

In light of NCT 127's comeback with their powerful new title track "Punch", members Mark, Jungwoo, and Haechan posed for a sunny, early summer cover pictorial with '@star1' magazine!

Regarding their new comeback song, Jungwoo revealed in the interview which followed the pictorial, "There are many different killing parts, so listeners will find many unique parts that attack the ears."

Next, the three NCT 127 members were asked what the team means to them as individuals. They answered collectively, "The NCT 127 members are friends, and also act as fertilizers for our growth. It feels like destiny, that all of us who were born and raised in different parts of the world came together as one team."





Check out some previews from Mark, Jungwoo, and Haechan's bright pictorial below!