VICTON announce their comeback just 3 months after 'Howling'

VICTON will be returning with a new album, just 3 months after wrapping up promotions for their 6th mini album 'Continuous'!

According to the group's label Play M Entertainment on May 20, "VICTON have confirmed their new album release date for June 2, and they will be gearing up for full promotions."

Back in March, VICTON garnered attention for their first full group comeback since the return of former X1 member Seungwoo, with their 6th mini album and title track "Howling". Fans can now look forward to another new album full of gems very soon, as the VICTON boys wrap up final preparations for their summer comeback.

