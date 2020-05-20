Rookie 5-member boy group GIDONGDAE to kick off promotions with 1st pre-debut single

2Y Entertainment's 5-member rookie boy group GIDONGDAE is officially kicking off their pre-debut promotions soon!

Made up of members Kiwon, Taedong, Yehyeon, Wonjin, and Haolin, the upcoming boy group GIDONGDAE is already well-known by fans of 'Produce 101' season 2. The group has been consistently active via SNS platforms, 'V Live', YouTube, and more while preparing for their full debut, and now, the boys plan on building the anticipation with a series of pre-release promotions.

GIDONGDAE's 1st pre-release single, which member Kiwon participated in writing and composing, will be released this June 3 at 6 PM KST. The boy group is expected to make their official debut in the latter half of 2020.

