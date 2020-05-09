NU'EST unveils cover image for their upcoming 8th mini-album, 'The Nocturne'

NU'EST is ready to wow fans with their upcoming release 'The Nocturne.'



The popular idol group unveiled the cover image for their impending album embodying sophisticated and mature concepts. NU'EST will be coming back with the title song "I'm in Trouble", which is composed by member Baekho and producer BUMZU. The mini-album also includes other songs by NU'EST members, which you can see on their tracklist.



Stay tuned for their comeback on May 11th. Are you excited for their comeback?