Ham So Won shocks viewers with a sexy dance outfit on 'Flavor of Wife'

Former Miss Korea contestant and actress Ham So Won illustrated her impeccable figure by wearing a sexy outfit she wore twenty years ago.

Ham So Won was seen practicing choreography on the May 19th broadcast of 'Flavor of Wife'. The actress wore a revealing minidress. She stated: "This is an outfit I wore 20 years ago. My figure is exactly the same so I can still wear it. It costs money to buy a new outfit." She then danced to Sunmi's "24 Hours", shocking viewers with her dance.





Check out the clip below. What do you think of Ham So Won's dancing?