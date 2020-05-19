Ham So Won shocks viewers with a sexy dance outfit on 'Flavor of Wife'

Former Miss Korea contestant and actress Ham So Won illustrated her impeccable figure by wearing a sexy outfit she wore twenty years ago.
Ham So Won was seen practicing choreography on the May 19th broadcast of 'Flavor of Wife'. The actress wore a revealing minidress. She stated: "This is an outfit I wore 20 years ago. My figure is exactly the same so I can still wear it. It costs money to buy a new outfit." She then danced to Sunmi's "24 Hours", shocking viewers with her dance.
Check out the clip below. What do you think of Ham So Won's dancing?
Log in to comment