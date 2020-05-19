19

8

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Ham So Won shocks viewers with a sexy dance outfit on 'Flavor of Wife'

AKP STAFF

Former Miss Korea contestant and actress Ham So Won illustrated her impeccable figure by wearing a sexy outfit she wore twenty years ago. 

Ham So Won was seen practicing choreography on the May 19th broadcast of 'Flavor of Wife'. The actress wore a revealing minidress. She stated: "This is an outfit I wore 20 years ago. My figure is exactly the same so I can still wear it. It costs money to buy a new outfit." She then danced to Sunmi's "24 Hours", shocking viewers with her dance. 

Check out the clip below. What do you think of Ham So Won's dancing?

  1. misc.
4 4,215 Share 70% Upvoted

3

brideofchani216 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

lmfao Oh my God she's still got it

Yes So Won unnie, stunt on them hoes!

Share

0

mgpumpkin105 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

me when i'm 40

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
JYP set to debut a new boy band this year
2 hours ago   5   5,740

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND