MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has shared a video teaser for her online solo concert 'Open the 門OON'.

Previously, Moon Byul announced that she will be releasing a repackage album titled '門OON'.

For the time being, she will be holding her first solo concert online via V Live on May 30 at 7 PM KST. It was reported that the artist will perform her new song in the album for the first time during this concert.

Check out the teaser below. Are you excited?