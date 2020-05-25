GFRIEND reportedly making a comeback this July

GFRIEND could possibly be returning this summer!





On May 25 KST, Korean media reported that the girl group will be making a comeback this July and plan to shoot the music video sometime this month.

This will be the second time GFRIEND will be promoting new music this year, having released the album 'Labyrinth' back in January, and their third time making a July comeback, following 2015's "Me Gustas Tu" and 2016's "Navillera."





Stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!