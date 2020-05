NCT 127's 'NCT #127 Neo Zeon: The FInal Round' has topped album charts.

The repackage of the boys' 2nd full album has ranked #1 on physical album charts including Hanteo, Synnara, Aladdin, and Gaon. Once the regular and repackage albums sales are combined the album sales reach over 1.21 million copies, making the boys million sellers.

Congratulations to NCT 127!