Posted by danisurst

PRISTIN's Xiyeon reportedly cast in independent film; news first revealed by coffee truck company

Former PRISTIN member Xiyeon is reportedly making her big return to the entertainment industry!

On May 25 KST, local media outlets reported that the idol has been cast in the independent film 'Sillim Man & Woman' (lit. translation). The film was shot in 15 parts over the course of May.

The news of Xiyeon's film role was originally revealed to the public by Coffee Greate, a coffee truck company who took to their official Instagram to reveal that they had sent a truck cheering Xiyeon on to the set of the film. According to the Instagram post, the coffee truck was actually paid for by the company itself.


"It's on our CEO! Coffee Grate has opened on the set of actress Xiyeon's movie 'Sillim Man & Woman'! Please enjoy and take good care of our actress Park Xiyeon," the caption for the post reads. "Coffee Grate will do their best today as always. Thank you to all of you who are stopping by."

In response to the post, a number of PRISTIN fans took to the comments to leave their excitement about her new project, writing: "Finally," "Xiyeon, you said we'll see you soon, and we really will see you soon!," "Wow, you're returning to activities," and "I hope it does well!"  

Check out the Instagram post below!



nisasakir11
5 minutes ago

Pristin had soooo much potential. It was such a waste the group disbanded. At that time i hope that their seniors would somehow speak out against the agency or give them support to prevent that from happening. But none.


