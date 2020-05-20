ONEWE reveals individual teaser videos for Yonghoon, Harin, and Dongmyeon for 'End of Spring'

3

RBW boy band ONEWE is gearing up to make a comeback and has released individual teaser videos for members Yonghoon, Harin, and Dongmyeong for the group's title track "End of Spring".

The talented boy group is gearing up to drop their first full album titled 'ONE' and fans are excited to see what the group has in store after releasing "Q" that featured none other than MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa

Check out all the teaser content below and stay tuned for more news regarding ONEWE's comeback on May 26th!

