Big Hit Entertainment confirms Jungkook was in Itaewon, apologizes for their reaction and lack of preventative measures

Big Hit Entertainment has confirmed Jungkook's part of the Dispatch report.

The label said,

This is our statement on Jungkook visiting Itaewon.

First, we'd like to bring up how various media outlets had called us about whether Jungkook visited Itaewon or not last week, and how our handling of the situation was problematic.

It is true that Jungkook visited Itaewon. He did not go to the problematic place where the patient in early May had the confirmed case, and he went about a week beforehand. He followed the government regulations and voluntarily got checked for Corona-19, and we decided that it was not our place to interfere in his personal life.

However, we have no excuse that we placed the artist's personal life before we were able to emphasize the importance of social distancing. We bow our head in apology.



Jungkook visited the restaurant and bar with his friends on the night of April 25th. Afterward, he did not have a cough or a fever, and his results came out negative. He is also deeply regretting on how he did not follow social distancing measures seriously.

Big Hit Entertainment is currently doing our best to follow Corona-19 prevention measures such as social distancing. We will work harder to make sure this does not happen again. We apologize for worrying many people, including fans.

The other artists' labels have not yet released their statements.