DKB's GK is the next member up to show off his elegantly cut side profile, in his individual 'Love' comeback teaser photo.

Rookie boy group DKB will be making their first ever comeback since debut this month, with the release of their 2nd mini album 'Love' on May 25 at 6 PM KST. So far, the group has released a sentimental series of concept images of members E-Chan, D1, and now, GK.





Look out for more of the DKB members' individual comeback concept images, later this week.