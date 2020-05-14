CNBLUE's Yonghwa drops a romantic teaser photo for his 'Wedding Boyz' project single 'Would You Marry Me?'





CNBLUE's Yonghwa has dropped a romantic individual teaser image for his upcoming 'Wedding Boyz' project single!

The highly-anticipated 'Wedding Boyz' reunion project will be Part 1 of Yonghwa's brand new solo music release series, the 'Reply Project'. All four of the original 'Wedding Boyz' project group members including Yonghwa, Highlight's Doojoon, Lee Joon, and Kwanghee are coming together for a single titled "Would You Marry Me?", a song perfect for congratulations at a wedding ceremony!



Yonghwa, Doojoon, Lee Joon, and Kwanghee's "Would You Marry Me?" is set for release online this May 19 at 6 PM KST. Keep an eye out for more of the members' teasers until then!