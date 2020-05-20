6

Cosmic Girls' Exy waits with flowers in 'Neverland' moving teaser

Cosmic GirlsExy is the latest featured member in the moving teasers for 'Neverland'.

In the moving teaser below, Exy waits with flowers for the spring-themed 'Neverland' concept. As previously reported, Cosmic Girls' upcoming eighth mini album 'Neverland' includes a total of 6 tracks - the title track "Butterfly", "Hola", "Pantomime", "Where You Are", "Tra-La", and "Our Garden", which Seola participated in composing.

Are you looking forward to Cosmic Girls' comeback?

