11

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Joy & Crush talk about their collab track & promise to dance to Red Velvet's 'Psycho' if they top music charts

AKP STAFF

Joy and Crush talked about their collaboration track and promised to dance to Red Velvet's "Psycho" together if it tops music charts.

Crush dropped "Mayday" featuring Joy today, and on May 20, the two held a 'Comeback Countdown Live' show to celebrate the release of their collab song. The Red Velvet member expressed, "I'm such a fan of Crush sunbaenim that my heart fluttered when the offer to feature in the song came in," and she said on their duet, "It's rough these days, and people can feel frustrated. I think those feelings are expressed well in the song, and it's relatable."

Crush responded, "It's an honor for me. I suggested it because as I made this song, I thought that is must have Joy's voice. Thank you for being the right person in the right place for this song," adding, "Whenever you need my help, please contact me."

Both singers also promised to create a dance video to Red Velvet's "Psycho" if "Mayday" tops music charts.

Have you heard Joy and Crush's "Mayday" yet?

  1. Crush
  2. Red Velvet
  3. Joy
  4. PSYCHO
2 1,245 Share 85% Upvoted

1

baechufan976 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

The song and mv have good vibes all around :)

Share

1

lovelyluvie59 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

It is such a good song and funny MV

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
JYP set to debut a new boy band this year
17 hours ago   11   36,024

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND