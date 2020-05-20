NU'EST drop special gift 'I'm in Trouble' choreography video

NU'EST have dropped a choreography video for "I'm in Trouble"!



The choreography video is meant as a "special gift" to fans, and it features the NU'EST members going over their alluring moves at a night parking lot. "I'm in Trouble" is the title song of the group's eighth mini album 'The Nocturne'.



Watch NU'EST's special choreography video above and the "I'm in Trouble" MV here if you missed it.