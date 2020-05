BTS's j-hope got fans bursting out in laughter after he made a sassily confident remark on the fifth episode of the group's documentary series titled 'Break the Silence'.

While in New York, someone shouted at j-hope that he looked like BTS while out on the street to which he replied "I am BTS."









His response to the situation has fans sharing the moment all over Twitter and laughing at his confident response.

