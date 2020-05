The boys of DKB have revealed the highlight medley for second mini-album 'LOVE'.

The rookie boy group from Brave Entertainment, who rang in their entrance into the K-Pop industry with their rebellious debut title track "Sorry Mama", will be dealing with the more mature topic of 'Love' for their 2nd mini album. This second mini-album includes title song "Still", "Tell'em Boys", "Fondue", "Curious", and "Rose".

DKB is coming back on May 25th.