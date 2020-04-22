3

'Woollim Rookies' share a glimpse of their playful sides in pre-debut pictorial

Woollim Entertainment's upcoming boy group trainees, currently simply known as 'Woollim Rookies', took part in a playful, youthful pictorial with 'Dazed' magazine's May issue, even before their debut!

In the pictorial, the Woollim Rookies members donned on casual street styles and shared glimpses of their every day with natural expressions and poses. In a set of group cuts shot from behind, the trainees hinted at their well-balanced chemistry and dynamics, raising anticipation for their debut image. 

Finally, former X1 member and Woollim Rookies member Cha Jun Ho shared during his interview portion, "I want to debut as soon as possible so that I can meet the people who are always cheering for me."

  1. Cha Jun Ho
excuse me sir yunseong,

stop attacking me like this or i'll have to sue you for stealing my heart

