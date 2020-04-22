TREASURE's Hyunsuk, Mashiho, and Jaehyuk drop a sick dance performance to 'Be Like Me'

TREASURE's Hyunsuk, Mashiho, and Jaehyuk have teamed up for a brand new dance performance video, this time to "Be Like Me" by Lil Pump x Lil Wayne!

The three TREASURE members manage to impress fans with their confident, trendy moves, putting props like painted masks to use to give off a rogue, villainous feel. Watch Hyunsuk, Mashiho, and Jaehyuk kill it in their latest dance performance video, above!

Make sure to also subscribe to TREASURE's official YouTube for more dance performances, vocal covers, etc.