TREASURE's Hyunsuk, Mashiho, and Jaehyuk drop a sick dance performance to 'Be Like Me'

TREASURE's Hyunsuk, Mashiho, and Jaehyuk have teamed up for a brand new dance performance video, this time to "Be Like Me" by Lil Pump x Lil Wayne!

The three TREASURE members manage to impress fans with their confident, trendy moves, putting props like painted masks to use to give off a rogue, villainous feel. Watch Hyunsuk, Mashiho, and Jaehyuk kill it in their latest dance performance video, above!

I can’t believe their pre-debut videos are already this high quality. That transition was flawless and they all did so well

