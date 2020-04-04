WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon & Kim Jin Woo 'Remember' in track teaser moving posters

WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon and Kim Jin Woo are featured in the latest moving posters for 'Remember'.



The moving posters below reveal audio clips of "Don't Flirt" and "Different" from WINNER's upcoming third full album 'Remember' along with a special close-up of members Kang Seung Yoon and Kim Jin Woo.



WINNER's 'Remember' drops on April 9 KST. What do you think of the moving poster teasers below?

