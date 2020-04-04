33

11

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon & Kim Jin Woo 'Remember' in track teaser moving posters

WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon and Kim Jin Woo are featured in the latest moving posters for 'Remember'.

The moving posters below reveal audio clips of "Don't Flirt" and "Different" from WINNER's upcoming third full album 'Remember' along with a special close-up of members Kang Seung Yoon and Kim Jin Woo. 

WINNER's 'Remember' drops on April 9 KST. What do you think of the moving poster teasers below?

﻿﻿
  1. WINNER
  2. Kang Seung Yoon
  3. Kim Jin Woo
  4. REMEMBER
1

1234xyz3,031 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

KangKim!!!!

We need SongLee as well!

Missing my boys alot~ 💙💙💙

0

Nana199833 pts 12 hours ago 0
12 hours ago
Aaaaah...Winner!😍

