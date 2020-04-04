23

Former U-KISS member Kevin reveals what's on his 'Live from DIVE' playlist!

Former U-KISS member Kevin has revealed what's on his playlist!

In a video for 'Dive Studios,' Kevin Woo lets fans know what he's been listening to lately. For his 'Live from DIVE' playlist, the former U-KISS member listed artists like Justin BieberLauvBillie Eilish, and Ant Saunders. He also goes into his reasons for selecting each song and how the track and album affected him.

Check out Kevin's 'Live from DIVE' playlist above! Have you been listening to anything on his playlist?

