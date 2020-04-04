19

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

VICTON's Seungwoo sings 'If We Can't See Each Other Tomorrow' for 'Hyena' OST

VICTON's Seungwoo is the voice behind "If We Can't See Each Other Tomorrow" for the 'Hyena' OST.

In the music video, lawyers Jung Geum Ja (played by Kim Hye Soo) and Yoon Hee Jae (Joo Ji Hoon) face off in a heated courtroom battle, but they still hold onto memories from the past. "If We Can't See Each Other Tomorrow" is about not being able to imagine being without someone the next day.

Watch the MV for Seungwoo's 'Hyena' OST song above! Have you been watching the drama?


  1. VICTON
  2. Seungwoo
  3. HYENA
1

Iamalittledai5y28 pts 15 hours ago 0
15 hours ago

Well done Seungwoo. The song really showcases your talents.

-3

