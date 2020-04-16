Cosmic Girls' Bona reportedly playing lead in upcoming drama 'Samgwang Villa Lovers'

Cosmic Girls' Bona is reportedly playing the lead in the upcoming drama 'Samgwang Villa Lovers'.



According to reports on April 16, Bona is set to play the lead in KBS' new weekend drama 'Samgwang Villa Lovers'. She'll be taking on the role of Lee Hae Don, who shows a completely different image outside of the house than she does inside. Despite her double life, she's able to win over people's affection with her full-fledged aegyo.



'Samgwang Villa Lovers' will tell the story of people who live at a villa, and the relationships that build between people despite an increasingly harsh world. Alongside Bona, the drama also stars Jin Ki Joo, Lee Jang Woo, Jeon In Hwa, and Hwang Shin Hye.



The series is set to premiere in September.