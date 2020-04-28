TWICE hope to encourage hoobae idol trainees with their documentary + preparing new content for fans

On the afternoon of April 28, TWICE attended an online press conference in light of the premiere of their YouTube original documentary series, 'Seize The Light'!

Set to premiere this April 29 at 11 AM KST worldwide, TWICE's upcoming YouTube original documentary captures moments from TWICE's pre-debut days until now, reflecting back on the difficult process of debuting as an idol, working hard to shine on stage, and more.





During the press conference, TWICE were asked what they hoped to convey through their first ever documentary series. Dahyun said, "We've always shone our energetic sides on stage, so this time through the documentary we wanted to show our honest side."

She continued, "We wanted to convey the theme of hope in a positive way. We are not particularly amazing or special people; we only put in our best efforts without giving up. We hope that by telling our story, many people will be able to dream and have hope. I also want to cheer on many trainees who are on the same path as we were on back then. It will seem like every day is the same during those trainee days, but each of those days will stack up until they form into a better day and a better future. You just have to believe in that and have strength, so I want to cheer everyone on sincerely."



Finally, TWICE shared what they've been up to lately after the cancellation of their Japanese tour and the ongoing COVID19 pandemic. Nayeon revealed, "We worked very hard for our Tokyo Dome concert and our encore concert, and so we were greatly disappointed when we found out that we could not see our fans. We are very apologetic toward ONCE who were waiting and anticipating the concerts, but I think it is at least a relief that we can communicate through this live broadcast. We are currently preparing new things and working hard on filming, so please look forward to it."





Meanwhile, TWICE are currently gearing up for their first comeback in approximately 8 months.

