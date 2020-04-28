Jihyo confirms TWICE's comeback date during documentary 'Seize The Light' press conference

On April 28 at 2 PM KST, TWICE greeted both fans and the press through an online press conference for the grand premiere of their YouTube original documentary series, 'Seize The Light'!

During this press conference, TWICE's leader Jihyo officially confirmed the group's comeback date by announcing, "We will be making a comeback with a new title track 'More N More' on June 1."

Member Chaeyoung also added, "This will be our first album in about 9 months. We have already finished recording the songs on the album and filming our MV. Now all that's left to do is to go and see our ONCE."

Stay tuned for TWICE's "More N More" comeback this June!

